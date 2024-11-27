Dogs Trust: Dogs needing a forever home in the East Midlands this December

4 . Ted

One year old Ted the Patterdale Terrier has a had a bit of a turbulent start to life and needs someone to help him finally settle in to his forever home. He is a sensitive boy and is worried by many things. For someone who loves to get out and about for an adventure, Ted’s biggest worry is other dogs, so he would need a family to be willing to take him on quieter walks. He would best suit an active adult-only family who have time and patience to help him settle in. More details at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/terrier-patterdale/3438332 Photo: Dogs Trust