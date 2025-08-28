Dogs Trust East Midlands: Eight excellent dogs looking for a forever home this August

It is that time of the month to share about dogs from Dogs Trust who need a forever home.
Dogs Trust Loughborough has various breeds available for adoption this August.
Since publication, some of these dogs may have been reserved or rehomed.
If you are interested in rehoming any of these dogs, please contact [email protected] for more information.
1. Molly
Molly the Siberian Husky is looking for a loving family who can shower her with fuss and affection. She is a sociable, loving dog who has lots of enthusiasm for life, despite her older age. She is looking for a retirement home where she can still have fun, and settle into a forever home that will appreciate just how wonderful she is. She is happy to live with children, but would like to be the only pooch in the home. More at www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/siberian-husky/3596974 Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Chloe
Meet Chloe, a two-year-old Siberian Husky Cross who is a sweet and sensitive dog. Chloe can be anxious about the big wide world, so she is seeking a family that can help her overcome her initial worries. She can live with older children (16+) who can give her the space she needs and are confident around dogs. Chloe is looking for a home where she can settle in gradually and would prefer to be the only pet. Ideally, she would love quiet walks right outside her door, allowing her to explore her surroundings peacefully. See more at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/siberian-husky/3584671 Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Digby
Digby is a friendly Jack Russell Terrier who is looking for adopters who can help him build his confidence and adjust to a new environment. He is looking for a rural home where he can settle in at his own pace. However, once Digby gets to know you, you’ll see how affectionate and playful he is, and just how much he loves company. Find out more at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/terrier-jack-russell/3582240 Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Effie
Effie is a beautiful Patterdale Terrier in search of a loving forever home. She is a friendly girl who enjoys being around people and loves to go on new adventures. Effie hopes that training will be part of her routine in her new home. She is happy to live with children, but she would prefer to be the only dog in the household, even though she enjoys having canine friends. See more here: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/terrier-patterdale/3595864 Photo: Dogs Trust