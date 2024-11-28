Dogs Trust: Introducing 10 dogs needing a forever home in Derbyshire this month

Since publication, some of these dogs may have been reserved or rehomed.
If you are interested in rehoming any of these dogs, please contact [email protected] for more information.
1. Jelly
Six-year-old Staffie, Jelly, is looking for her perfect match. Jelly has some worries and so would need a family willing to support her while she gains confidence and new skills both in the home and out on adventures to help her learn to love life. Despite her worries, Jelly loves to play with lots of toys with her handlers and also loves a tasty chew, but most of all Jelly loves the company of people. Jelly is looking for a home where she is the only pet and there is a secure garden. She can live with young adults aged 15+. See more at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/terrier-staffordshire-bull/3482955 Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Dotty and Dolly
Dotty and Dolly are two one-year-old Chihuahuas. The siblings are looking to find a home together and are currently living in a foster home, having settled in well. They are looking for a quiet adult-only home as they can be overwhelmed in busy environments. Once they get to know you they are both very loving and affectionate dogs who love to play together and with a variety of different toys. More info at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/chihuahua-smooth-coat/3531640 and www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/chihuahua-smooth-coat/3478063 Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Wilma
One-year-old Bulldog Wilma is a big gorgeous girl who loves a fuss. She enjoys being outside and zoomies in the garden is one of her favourite things! Wilma can be nervous around new people, and she would like her new family of young adults (15+) and above to understand this. Once Wilma knows you she is a bouncy, cuddly and affectionate girl. Wilma is looking to be the only pet in the house. Find out more at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/bulldog/3478041 Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Freddie
One-year-old Freddie always puts a smile on his carer's faces with his zest for life and goofyness. He is a big bundle of fun who would love a family who can both physically and mentally stimulate him. Freddie is not a dog who wants to snooze on the sofa all day and would love someone to be as adventurous and as energetic as him. Freddie can live with adults only and no other pets in his new home. He is working on his interactions with other dogs and can become frustrated quickly, so will need someone to help him through this. More at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/german-shepherd-dog/3468815 Photo: Dogs Trust
