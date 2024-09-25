1 . Walter

10-year-old Walter can sometimes be a bit worried when he doesn’t know someone, but once he is introduced, it doesn’t take long to win him around. Once you do, he is a tactile, friendly boy who has a zest for life and loves to be in the outdoors, taking in all the different smells. Walter is a real gentleman, and although he may be an older boy, don’t be fooled by his age, as he loves to go on new adventures. He loves being around terrier-type dogs, so even if you have a smaller dog, please don’t hesitate to reach out. More at: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/harrier/1140676 Photo: Dogs Trust