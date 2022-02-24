Framework is a charity that delivers housing, health, employment as well as various support and care services to people with a diverse range of needs across the East Midlands.

The charity helps around 18,000 people each year and the new van will provide invaluable support in meeting this demand across the region.

The donation took place at Framework’s head office last Tuesday with members of Tesco and Framework, present for the handover.

Tesco hand over the keys to Framework.

The ex-Tesco fleet van was previously used for home deliveries and is well-equipped to transport large quantities of goods as well as providing efficient racking for added support of goods. The donation will help reduce the amount of time volunteers spend driving to collect and distribute these much-needed items.

Andrew Redfern, chief executive at Framework, is grateful for the donation and is optimistic that the donation will benefit thousands of homeless and vulnerable people each year.

Andrew said: "Thank you to our new friends from Tesco in Nottingham for the outstandingly generous gift of a superbly-equipped delivery van.

"One of our significant operational challenges has been the delivery of goods to our service users not only across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire but further afield in Derbyshire, Lincolnshire and North Lincolnshire. This van will make all the difference.

Delighted staff look on as Tesco donates an ex-fleet van to Framework.

"This most valuable gift in kind marks the start of a major new corporate partnership between Framework and Tesco and we look forward to growing and deepening the relationship with stores, staff and customers as we find new ways to collaborate.

"Working in partnership with Britain's leading retailer presents a special opportunity to raise awareness of the issues that our charity exists to address around homeless and exclusion, and to increase support for our work.”

The charity was on obvious choice for the van donation, as the work and support they provide across the East Midlands and surrounding area is invaluable.

Darren Print, store manager at the Nottingham Toton Tesco Extra store, says the store will continue to support the Nottingham based charity long into the future.

Darren said: “We look forward to working with Framework as the service they provide for our local community is invaluable and unfortunately, they are faced with ever-increasing demand.

“When we heard there was a van available, Framework were the obvious choice and I’m delighted that van will help support the people in Nottingham and the East Midlands who have a diverse range of needs.”

