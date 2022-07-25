Double award success for councils' innovative mental health support scheme

The Local Government Chronicle (LGC) judges commented: “The winner demonstrated true collaboration and partnership working across a range of stakeholders and showed real commitments to authentic co-production.

"They leveraged technology to make a real difference to service delivery and planning.

"The reach of this programme will have a positive impact on many residents and has the potential to transform lives.”

Ceren Clulow and the 5G connected forest team at awards

The win came after a process that involved detailed submissions and presentations to a judging panel ahead of the awards event on July 20.

The black-tie ceremony welcomed 1,300 guests to the Grosvenor House in London, celebrating the best innovation and achievements of local government.

The NottAlone website has been developed by young people, parents, carers and professionals from Nottinghamshire County Council, Nottingham City Council, NHS trusts and other local partners.

Coun Tracey Taylor (Con), county council cabinet member for children and young people: said: “NottAlone is the result of collaborative working across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire and I’m really pleased to see that it has been recognised with this award.

"Making sure young people and families have easily accessibly information and advice for mental health support all in one place is at the heart of this project and this is a really proud moment. Well done to all the dedicated colleagues, partners, young people and community groups involved.”

As well as the award for NottAlone, Nottinghamshire County Council’s Ceren Clulow won the Outstanding Individual Contribution award, being recognised by the panel for her drive and resilience when leading a world-first project, 5G Connected Forest, as well as being hailed as a ‘’role model in her field’

Coun Keith Girling (Con), county council cabinet member for economic development and asset management, said: “It’s fantastic Ceren’s drive and commitment has been recognised.

"We’re very proud of her achievement as it is rare for someone from the County Council to win an individual LGA award.

“ She has led the 5G Connected Forest project, which is a world-first in terms of researching the potential for 5G applications in a forest setting.

“The funding Ceren secured to make this unique research happen has also boosted our county’s reputation for cutting-edge technology to help tourism and the environment.”

Ceren, who is the council’s digital connectivity manager, added: “I’m extremely honoured to receive such an important award.

"This award is not just for me, it’s for all the dedicated, hardworking people behind the scenes.

"It’s a privilege to be part of the fantastic team.

“There is a serious lack of women in the digital industry.

"We need to encourage and motivate more women to get involved in networking and being seen within this industry."