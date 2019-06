A drink driver was arrested and had his car seized after driving three times the legal limit.

Police were alerted to the driver after his car broke down on the M1.

After Highways East Midlands and Derbyshire Road Policing unit attended to help, they noticed that the motorist 'stank of booze'.

The motorist told police he had 'a few pints' but blew three times the legal limit when breathalysed.

The driver was also discovered to have no insurance, and was arrested and charged.