Driver who mounted pavement and ploughed into man after Christmas Day fight in Hucknall is jailed

A drunk driver who drove his car at a man following a Christmas Day street fight outside a pub in Hucknall has been jailed.

The victim was a member of a group who intervened in an attempt to diffuse an altercation outside a pub in Hucknall.

The group moved on after the fight was broken up and were stood at the junction of York Street and West Street when a red Seat Ibiza pulled up alongside.

Luke Upton, 24, and Keegan Marriott, 23, exited the car, confronted the group and began whipping them with belts.

Upton also grabbed the victim by the neck and pulled him to the floor while Marriott punched him during the incident around 1.15am on Christmas Day 2022.

Marriott and Upton returned to the vehicle, with CCTV showing Upton getting into the driver’s seat.

Moments later, the Ibiza returned, drove directly at the victim and collided with him after mounting the kerb.

The victim suffered a broken leg and the two offenders drove off.

Police arrived at the scene within minutes, discovered the victim lying on the floor and gathered details about the car and offenders.

The vehicle was then spotted in Bulwell and followed by officers for a short period before it came to a stop and Upton and Marriott were arrested.

Upton, of Saxondale Drive, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was jailed for three-and-a-half years at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday, July 17.

Marriott, of Nottingham Road, New Basford, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to affray and was sentenced to 15 months in jail, suspended for 22 months.

Detective Constable Amelia Hicklin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an appalling display of drunken street violence which has no place in our night time economy.

“What started as an altercation outside a pub ended with Upton driving a car directly at the victim.

“The vehicle was travelling at significant speed and the impact could easily have resulted in more serious injuries.

“Response officers worked extremely efficiently to locate the car and arrest Upton and Marriott within an hour of the incident.

“A team of detectives then worked hard to ensure they were charged and placed before the courts.

“We believe a number of people will have witnessed this incident and the disorder which preceded it so I hope they welcome our robust response.”