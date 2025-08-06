Drugs and sword seized during Bulwell house raid

Bulwell police detained two suspected drug dealers and seized a samurai sword from inside a house.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neighbourhood officers descended on a property in Hornsby Walk after hearing it could have links to criminal activity.

These suspicions were enough to trigger the granting of a warrant to conduct a search of the address on Monday, August 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police arrived at the house around 3.40pm that day, before spreading out to look for evidence of criminality within the property.

Neighbourhood officers descended on a property in Hornsby Walk, Bulwell

The searches ultimately resulted in quantities of cocaine and cannabis being found at the address, which were duly taken away.

Officers also discovered a suspected samurai sword – a weapon that is illegal to store in a home or private dwelling within the UK.

Large amounts of cash, as well as high-valued property and several electric bikes believed to have been purchased using proceeds of crime were found too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two people, a 28-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, were located within the same address.

They were both arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs, possessing an offensive weapon in private, and possessing criminal property.

Sergeant Katie Taylor, of the Bulwell neighbourhood policing team, said: “This job was a classic case of our officers taking immediate action after becoming aware of suspected criminal activity.

“Warrants remain one of the best tools available to us in neighbourhood policing, and when done correctly, play an invaluable role in uncovering wrongdoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On this occasion, we were able to set up a plan to visit this property, with the resulting searches unveiling quantities of drugs, as well as a suspected illegal weapon and proceeds of crime.

“We were also able to arrest two suspects in the process, so this proved to be a good result all-round.”