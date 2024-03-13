Watch more of our videos on Shots!



Officers executed two warrants at separate flats in Cinderhill Walk, Bulwell, Nottingham, following reports of criminal activity.

A quantity of white powder, suspected to be cocaine, was found inside a kitchen cupboard in one of the flats.

Electronic scales and six mobile phones were also discovered, resulting in two men – one aged 46 and the other, 48 – being arrested inside the property on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

Photo issued by Nottinghamshire Police in Bulwell.

They were taken into custody for questioning and later released under investigation.

The second warrant at a neighbouring flat resulted in three further arrests.

Claire Turner, of no fixed address, was arrested for failing to appear at court in relation to six shop thefts.

The 38-year-old was put before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court the following day, where she pleaded guilty to all six offences.

She was bailed ahead of a sentencing hearing at the same court on April 5, 2024

Bobby Lunt, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with six shop thefts.

The 40-year-old also appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court the following day, where he pleaded guilty to all six offences.

He was remanded into custody ahead of his next appearance at the same court on March 15, 2024.

Isaac Newell, of Gabrielle Close, Basford, was arrested and charged with two shop thefts and possession of a Class B drug.

The 40-year-old has also been remanded into custody ahead of a hearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on 14 March 2024.

Neighbourhood officers worked alongside the force’s Operation Reacher, Knife Crime and Operational Support teams to execute the warrants on March 7.

Inspector Paul Ferguson, of the City North neighbourhood policing team, said: “Today’s action sends a clear message – we will not tolerate drug crime in Nottingham.

“Drugs can cause or be linked to violent offences and other crime types, such as shoplifting, that have a massive impact on our communities and local businesses.

“The arrests of three prolific shoplifters during these warrants is therefore positive news, as is the recovery of Class A and B drugs.

“We will continue to work closely with local residents and have officers on the ground to gather intelligence and take action against those who are found to be harming the community.”

Inspector Ferguson has asked residents in Bulwell, Bestwood, Bulwell Forest and Sherwood to continue to report their concerns to police.

He added: “We are committed to taking swift and appropriate action against any concerns the public have in the local area.

“We are here for you to make sure you feel safe and secure in the knowledge that police will act upon your concerns.