While New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day have previously been the busiest days of the year for EMAS, throughout 2022 it saw sustained high levels of emergency activity, with daily 999 calls regularly exceeding what would normally be expected on New Year’s Eve alone.

Call takers at East Midlands Ambulance Service received more than 1,222 calls in the first nine hours of 2023 to its 999 service as revellers welcomed in the new year without restrictions for the first time in three years.

The demand on the ambulance service continues to be as a result of the wider healthcare system remaining under intense pressure.

Therefore, this year EMAS is asking members of the public to be responsible for their own health and think very carefully about what they can do to care for themselves at home or use NHS 111 online to determine which NHS service is right for them before asking for help.

Strategic Commander Richard Lyne said: “Due to the unprecedented levels of demand our service has seen across the last year, the number of 999 calls received this morning were not actually outside the figures we would see on a normal day. As we go into 2023, we need each and every person in the East Midlands to play their part by being responsible for their own health and really considering which healthcare service they need before taking action.

“This will enable us to continue to focus on getting to those patients who really need us in a life-threatening emergency such as a cardiac arrest or experiencing a stroke.

“I would like to send my personal thanks to all our amazing staff who have worked hard to keep our communities safe this new year, and who I know will continue to do so over the next 364 days too. This includes crews in our emergency ambulances and fast response vehicles, those manning the city centre triage units, teams in our Emergency Operations Centres, our Patient Transport Service, our mechanics, support staff and administration teams, as well as all our volunteers too."

By choosing the best service for your needs, you can help the service get to patients who need the life-saving equipment and clinical skills on board our ambulances.

Help with less serious conditions is available from GP surgeries, pharmacies, Urgent Treatment Centres, visiting NHS111 online, or by visiting local walk-in centres.

Please only use 999 for urgent and immediately life-threatening conditions, such as: cardiac arrest, suspected strokes, breathing difficulties, loss of consciousness

