'Elvis' helps Hucknall care home open its new luxury dementia suite

The suite was officially opened by Karen Middleton, dementia manager at the home’s owners, Adept Care Homes, and the a tribute artist to the king of rock & roll himself, Elvis Presley.

The suite will support residents by helping them to maintain their independence whilst they pursue their hobbies, and the interests they enjoy.

The residents were joined by their relatives and the care team to enjoy a 1950s American diner- themed launch party in their new rooftop café with a ‘shake, rattle and roll’ sundae bar and a glass of the finest champagne to toast the occasion.

A Elvis tribute act performed at the suite-opening party

June, one of the new residents, said: “I always wanted to see Elvis and I think this is more than I could ask for.

"I was a little worried about moving into a care home, but it’s like a five-star hotel, everyone is amazing and I haven’t had this much fun since the 50s.”

Sam Kavanagh, home manager, added: “We are thrilled by the great start the home has got off to and we’re confident it will continue to grow as we welcome more people affected with dementia come to live with us in our new care suite.

"It’s so nice to be able to mark the occasion with a big party and see so many happy faces.”

Staff and residents cut the ribbon to officially open the new dementia suite

Karen Middleton, commented: “We’re delighted to be opening our dedicated dementia suite and to be able to ensure that our residents and their families are supported and cared for throughout their ever-changing dementia needs and today we are off to a great start.

"We put our residents at the centre of everything we do and pride ourselves on offering the highest standards of person-centred care within a safe, supportive and homely environment.”