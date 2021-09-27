Families will be worse off from next month

The £20 per week boost was brought in during 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic – but the scheme will end in October, a move which has received widespread criticism.

But the Government said that by the end of September, more than £9bn will have been spent on the uplift – and it is therefore right that the extra support is now “wound down” to focus on getting people into work.

A motion was put forward by Councillor Jason Zadrozny and Councillor Samantha Deakin (both Ashfield Ind) at the Nottinghamshire County Council meeting on September 23, asking MPs for their support in reversing the decision.

A council document read: “This council believes that failing to maintain the recent uplift will have a devastating effect on 58,770 families in.”

Figures suggest that the total in Ashfield impacted by the decision will be 9,150. The document also stated: “Reducing benefits will have an adverse impact on child poverty, other poverty levels and the financial health and well-being of people of the poorest in our county.

When the £20 per week uplift ends on October 6, people will lose more than £1,000 a year – or around £86.66 per month.