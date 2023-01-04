The concert will take place on Sunday, January 8, at the Ukrainian Catholic Church, Bond Street, Sneinton, and starts at 3pm.

Featuring male choir Boyan, ladies’ choir Zahrava and the Nottingham Ukrainian School Choir, the concert will give you the chance to help those suffering hardship in Ukraine by donating to the #HELPUKRAINE emergency appeal as you exit the venue.

Advertisement

The event is free and all are welcome to come along. Parking is available at NG3 1JF.

A Ukrainian carol concert will take place on Sunday, January 8.

For more information or to make a donation visit www.gofundme.com/helpukraine, augb.co.uk or Google AUGB Nottingham.

For another article click here:

Advertisement

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

Advertisement

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

Advertisement

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.