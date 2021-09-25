E.ON to offer free home solutions to Notts residents as part of programme

The ‘Homes for Living’ programme is match-funded by the Government’s UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) Healthy Ageing programme and is aimed at developing ways of helping everyone to remain active, independent, and socially connected across generations for as long as possible.

E.ON is working in collaboration with Invisible Creations and Newcastle University to offer the home solutions to residents across the county, alongside its existing activity offering free and partially funded energy efficiency measures as part of the Warm Homes Fund scheme and Energy Company Obligation.

The home solutions on offer include Invisible Creations innovative, stylish, and dual-purpose home adaptations.

Russ Bradford and Charlotte Allen in their garden with an Invisible Creations plant pot holder.

They are designed to fit seamlessly into people’s homes, encouraging mobility, freedom and supporting their independence at home for as long as possible.

To be eligible for the free home solutions, residents must meet the eligibility criteria. Residents who are interested in the home solutions, but don’t meet the eligibility criteria could still benefit from the programme through partial funding.

Residents do not have to be an E.ON energy customer to benefit.

Chris Lovatt, chief operating officer for Energy Infrastructure Services at E.ON, said: “Improving the energy efficiency of homes across the UK is a key priority for us to ensure people stay warm and healthy at home and to support the UK’s net zero ambition".

Laura Wood, marketing director at Invisible Creations, said: “Invisible Creations was founded to Design for Dignity, to create beautifully designed accessible products to help people live well in their homes for longer.

“That’s why we’re delighted to partner with E.ON and Newcastle University on the Homes for Living programme to support people to live healthier and happier lives".

Having already demonstrated the ability to deliver the solutions to a small number of homes across the Midlands, E.ON’s ‘Homes for Living’ is one of six projects to successfully make it through from the pilot stage and receive £6 million funding from UKRI to continue offering home upgrades across the Midlands for a further three years.

E.ON will continue to work with Nottinghamshire and Nottingham City councils to offer these solutions to residents in these areas.

To find out more about the free or partially funded solutions and to register your interest residents should email E.ON at [email protected]

E.ON offers 100 per cent renewable electricity as standard to all customer’s homes and a range of energy efficient and smart home solutions to ensure customers can be as efficient as possible.

To find out more visit eonenergy.com.

