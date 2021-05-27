EU residents in Nottinghamshire have one month left to apply for settlement scheme

The scheme allows EU citizens to gain immigration status to continue to live, work and study in the UK.

Front-line social care staff from Nottinghamshire County Council will be supporting members of the community by signposting them to organisations who can assist with the application process.

Derek Higton, service director at the council, said: “All EU residents and their family members who were living in the UK by December 31, 2020 will have to apply to the scheme.

"We will be helping people with their application process and also completing applications for looked-after children.

“It’s vital that people meet this deadline in one month’s time so they can continue to access public services such as healthcare and schools.”