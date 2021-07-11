Euro 2020 final: Hucknall and Bulwell Tesco Express and Co-op stores to close for England game

Tonight will be the biggest game in our recent footballing history as Gareth Southgate’s squad aim to follow in the footsteps of the Lions legends who lifted the World Cup in 1966 – and become only the second England men’s team to win a major tournament.

England's 1,600 Tesco Express stores will close at 7.45pm instead of the usual midnight, to allow workers to watch the game. This includes the shop on Annesley Road in Hucknall.

Tesco Extra stores off Ashgate Road in Hucknall and Jennison Street in Bulwell already close at 4pm on Sundays so there is already no concern over staff missing the game.

England fans elebrating their Euro 2020 semi-final win over Denmark (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The Co-op said its 2,034 food stores across England would also close at 7.45pm, which includes the company’s two outlets on Watnall Road in Hucknall, the shop off Papplewick Lane in the town and the store on Highbury Road in Bulwell.

It means fans will need to stock up on beer and snacks well in advance.

The Dispatch is looking to mark the big occasion by carrying photos of your celebrations of what we hope will be an England victory.