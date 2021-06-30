Euro 2020: Hucknall's Arc Cinema to show England v Ukraine on the big screen

England fans celebrate beating Germany after watching the game at the Arc Cinema

Football fans throughout Hucknall Bulwell and the rest of the country are dreaming of glory after goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane saw them defeat their old rivals Germany 2-0 in the last 16 on Tuesday.

And confidence is riding high that they can carry on their great run against a Ukraine side that got through as one of the best third-placed sides in their group, but then caused a surprise when knocking out Sweden just hours after England’s win.

However, England won’t have home advantage for this one as the game is being played in Rome.

The game is on Saturday night with an 8pm kick-off, with all the build-up at the Arc starting from 7pm.

Once again, the Arc’s special showing is aimed at ’lads and dads’ or families with children and offers the chance to watch the match in style on the silver screen, with top-quality sound in luxury reclining seats.

And again, the specially-priced tickets will help support junior grassroots football in Hucknall.