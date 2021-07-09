Euros final: Here's the pubs you can - and can't - watch the England game in this weekend

Many England fans will flock to pubs on Sunday night to watch the game. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

And many fans will be wanting to head to the pub for the game – but many in Hucknall are already fully booked.

Here, with thanks to Damien O’Connor from Damo’s Bar, is the list of which pubs are showing the game – and which ones are already fully booked.

In all cases, information is correct at time of publishing – please see each venue’s social media pages or contact the venue directly for the latest information.

Walk in venues (not accepting bookings)

T8'S Wine Bar & Cafe

Nabb Inn (front garden outdoor screen)

Spot on Hucknall

Tables available (bookings accepted/required)

The Hideout at Hucknall

The Cowshed at Hucknall

Red Lion Inn Hucknall

Havana Blue

Fully booked venues

Damo's

The Bowman

Half Moon

Baker and Bear

The Plough & Harrow at Hucknall

H2O Bar and Lounge Hucknall

The Station Hotel

Royal British Legion

Door 57

The Nabb Inn (indoor)

Byron’s Rest

Green Dragon Hucknall

Arc Cinema Hucknall

Not showing football

Pilgrim Oak

Beer Shack Hucknall

Broomhill Inn

Damien said: “Pubs and venues have been bombarded with messages and phone calls since England reached the final.

"This will hopefully help anyone looking to secure a place in their local this Sunday evening.

“We kindly ask regardless of where you watch the game to show our staff, venues and other customers respect.