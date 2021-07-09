Euros final: Here's the pubs you can - and can't - watch the England game in this weekend
It’s the biggest game for England in 55 years as the Three Lions take on Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday night.
And many fans will be wanting to head to the pub for the game – but many in Hucknall are already fully booked.
Here, with thanks to Damien O’Connor from Damo’s Bar, is the list of which pubs are showing the game – and which ones are already fully booked.
In all cases, information is correct at time of publishing – please see each venue’s social media pages or contact the venue directly for the latest information.
Walk in venues (not accepting bookings)
T8'S Wine Bar & Cafe
Nabb Inn (front garden outdoor screen)
Spot on Hucknall
Tables available (bookings accepted/required)
The Hideout at Hucknall
The Cowshed at Hucknall
Red Lion Inn Hucknall
Havana Blue
Fully booked venues
Damo's
The Bowman
Half Moon
Baker and Bear
The Plough & Harrow at Hucknall
H2O Bar and Lounge Hucknall
The Station Hotel
Royal British Legion
Door 57
The Nabb Inn (indoor)
Byron’s Rest
Green Dragon Hucknall
Arc Cinema Hucknall
Not showing football
Pilgrim Oak
Beer Shack Hucknall
Broomhill Inn
Damien said: “Pubs and venues have been bombarded with messages and phone calls since England reached the final.
"This will hopefully help anyone looking to secure a place in their local this Sunday evening.
“We kindly ask regardless of where you watch the game to show our staff, venues and other customers respect.
"Let's all enjoy the game together.”