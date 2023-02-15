Kayte Baxter, aged 40, who is formerly from the town, but now lives in Shepshed in Leicestershire, had her hair cut at Arena Hair in the town with the cut hair being donated to The Little Princess Trust – charity that provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment.

Kayte decide to start supporting the charity during the pandemic after lockdowns meant she couldn’t get out to get her hair cut.

She saw a social media post from the charity and decided to start just letting her hair grow.

Kayte Baxter with her cut hair ready to be sent to the Little Princess Trust

She was also inspired by one of her work colleagues, Nabila Wakefield, who has experienced cancer in her own family and also grew her hair before having it cut back in November to donate to the Little Princess Trust.

Between them, Kayte and Nabila have raised more than £2,000.

Kayte said: “It went really well, my mum was there and she’d made some cakes for everyone at the salon.

Kayte Baxter having her hair cut for Little Princess Trust at Arena Hair in Hucknall by senior stylist Kerry-Anne Furness.

“The charity are really over the moon with the money we’ve raised and getting some media coverage as well really helps them get more people involved.

“It’s quite an adjustment having shorter hair again after all this time but I’m really happy with what I did.

“For someone, somewhere who needs a real-hair wig, I’m really pleased to have helped them.

“Mine and Nabila’s target originally was £500 which is what it costs to make one wig.

Kayte Baxter had her hair cut for Little Princess Trust at Arena Hair in Hucknall.

“But we’ve actually raised £2,390 which we’re over the moon about, it’s a huge amount of money and we’re really pleased.

“That’s what it was about, just wanting do something good for someone who’s having a really bad ordeal.

“It feels good to have shorter hair again and it feels really good to know we’ve helped someone else by doing this.”