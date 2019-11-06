'Exploding' sparklers recalled from Notts store after dad burns hand

A brand of sparklers has been recalled after reports of them exploding in people's hands and leaving them with burns.

Discount store JTF, which has a branch in Hucknall, said it had removed the product from its stores and website after "a small number of incidents".

Picture: Myles Charles

Trading standards has warned people not to use them, and anyone who has bought them should return them to the store they bought them from for a refund.

Nottinghamshire Trading Standards said they are aware of reports of burn injuries being suffered by users of Turbo Sparklers purchased from JTF Ltd and The Powder Keg Firework Company Ltd.

A spokesperson said: "Our top priority at this stage is to warn the public and stop them from using the product."

A spokesman for JTF said: "We are aware of a small number of incidents regarding Turbo Sparklers, which are widely available across the market.

"We have taken the precautionary steps and issued a product recall directly to our customers, as we are able to identify all who have purchased, while we investigate."

The national recall comes after a man from Lincoln was left with burns to his hands when one of the sparklers exploded, LincolnshireLive reports.

Myles Charles bought an eight-pack of turbo sparklers from JTF in Lincoln to light with his four children, all under the age of 9, on Saturday evening, (November 9).

As he lit one of the sparklers, the flame engulfed his left hand, burning the skin - but he told LincolnshireLive he is relieved his children were unharmed.

"It was as soon as I moved the flame," he said.

"The only way I can describe it [the sound] is like a jet engine - it was really loud.

"If you blinked you would have missed it, it went up that fast.

"It was like an instant explosion."

Mr Charles said the "pain was immense", and he was told by a receptionist at his local A&E that he was the fourth person they had seen with burns from a sparkler that evening.

If you have any questions about the recall, you can contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0345 4040 506.