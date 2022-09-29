Extra trams to help more Hucknall and Bulwell folk enjoy all the fun of the Goose Fair

After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the fair returns to Forest Recreation Ground for an extended ten-day period from tomorrow (Friday) until Sunday, October 9.

For Hucknall and Bulwell residents, the tram offers a direct route with The Forest tram stop dropping visitors right by the entrance to Forest Recreation Ground.

Families can also take advantage of NET’s group ticket after 4pm on weekdays or all weekends.

NET is running extra trams from Bulwell during Goose Fair

The group ticket offers unlimited travel for two adults and up to three under-19s for just £8.

NET will have additional trams on the network between Bulwell and Beeston to carry more people to and from the fair at peak times.

The updated timetable over the Goose Fair period will see:

Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1. Trams every seven to 10 minutes from 6am to 10pm and then every 15 minutes from 10pm to end of service.

Sunday, October 2: Trams every seven to 10 minutes from 6am to 8pm and then every 15 minutes from 8pm to end of service.

Monday, October 3 to Wednesday, October 5: Trams every seven to 10 minutes from 6am to 9pm and then every 15 minutes from 9pm to end of service.

Thursday, October 6 to Saturday, October 8. Trams every seven to 10 minutes from 6am to 10pm and then every 15 minutes from 10pm to end of service.

Sunday, October 9: Normal timetable in operation.

Those coming by car are reminded that, to allow rides and stalls to be set up on Forest Recreation Ground, the Forest car park will remain closed until 6am on Thursday, October 13.

However, customers can still make use of six other park and ride sites that are all on the tram network – for details, click here.

Nottingham City Transport (NCT) is also offering deals for getting to Goose Fair by bus during the event.

Brown, Lime, Yellow and Purple Line buses all run from Parliament Street or Milton Street to the stop at the Forest Recreation Ground stop.

NCT’s £7 Grouprider ticket is available all day, every day for Goose Fair and covers up to five people (minimum of one adult, maximum of two adults).

When you board, ask the driver for a Grouprider ticket and either pay with cash or cashless.