FA Cup joy for Hucknall lad Joe Worrall as Nottingham Forest beat Arsenal

Worrall was in the Forest side that famously won 4-2 at the City Ground in front of the live TV cameras in 2018.

And Worrall and Forest were at it again on Sunday night as Lewis Grabban’s late strike gave them a 1-0 win – again in the third round of the famous old competition, again at the City Ground and again in front of a live TV audience.

Worrall was part of solid Forest defence that kept at bay an Arsenal forward line that include England international Bukayo Saka, Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli and French international forward Alexandre Lacazette.

Hucknall's Joe Worrall celebrates at the final whistle after Nottingham Forest beat Arsenal 1-0 in FA Cup. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images