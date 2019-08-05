Kylie Towl with Ava Gray, five, Hunter Gray, one, Cheryl Durrant with Maya Durrant, four, Donte Durrant, 18 months and Phoenix Curtis, three

Families go quackers at Bulwell's festival and duck race

Families enjoyed a day out at Bulwell bogs for the annual riverside festival and duck race.

As well as the rubber duck race down the river, festival-goers were entertained by a magician, and enjoyed a teddy bear picnic.

Joshua Robinson, nine and Mason-Riley Robinson, three, enjoy the day
Members of the Friends of Bulwell Bogs getting ready for the duck race
Safir Acikgoz, seven and Tommy Goodacre, seven
Ella Ireland, six and Kai Ireland, five enjoy their ice creams
