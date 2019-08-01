Family fun at Southglade Park Live
Families enjoyed a free family fun day at Southglade park today (August 1)
Youngsters enjoyed arts and crafts, skatejam featuring pro riders, animals from White Post Farm, and much more.
Denzel Gomes, 3 and 3 year old Lornae Rowe enjoy cookies from the Arnold Road Evangelical Church stall.
jpimedia
Nicole, 6 and 4 year olds Presi and Tereza show off their prizes which they won on the neighbourhood police stand when they visited the fun day with their mums and grandma
jpimedia
Bentley Bell, 5, Brendal Stanton, 7, Chanelle Bell 8, Lexi Stanton,10 and 5 year old Noah Rovetto test their sights before knocking down cardboard box targets.
jpimedia
Shelley Tunaley with her children Devante, 7 and 3 year old Dwight pick their tickets from the Juno Women's Aid tombola stall.
jpimedia
