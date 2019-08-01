JD Bailey joins his daughters, Nylah Wray, 9 and Zayah Wray, 3, in the drumming tent.

Family fun at Southglade Park Live

Families enjoyed a free family fun day at Southglade park today (August 1)

Youngsters enjoyed arts and crafts, skatejam featuring pro riders, animals from White Post Farm, and much more.

Denzel Gomes, 3 and 3 year old Lornae Rowe enjoy cookies from the Arnold Road Evangelical Church stall.
Denzel Gomes, 3 and 3 year old Lornae Rowe enjoy cookies from the Arnold Road Evangelical Church stall.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Nicole, 6 and 4 year olds Presi and Tereza show off their prizes which they won on the neighbourhood police stand when they visited the fun day with their mums and grandma
Nicole, 6 and 4 year olds Presi and Tereza show off their prizes which they won on the neighbourhood police stand when they visited the fun day with their mums and grandma
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Bentley Bell, 5, Brendal Stanton, 7, Chanelle Bell 8, Lexi Stanton,10 and 5 year old Noah Rovetto test their sights before knocking down cardboard box targets.
Bentley Bell, 5, Brendal Stanton, 7, Chanelle Bell 8, Lexi Stanton,10 and 5 year old Noah Rovetto test their sights before knocking down cardboard box targets.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Shelley Tunaley with her children Devante, 7 and 3 year old Dwight pick their tickets from the Juno Women's Aid tombola stall.
Shelley Tunaley with her children Devante, 7 and 3 year old Dwight pick their tickets from the Juno Women's Aid tombola stall.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2