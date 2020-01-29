Fight to save Edgewood Leisure Centre stepped up with petition and public demo

The campaign to save Edgewood Leisure Centre in Hucknall has been stepped up amid fears that it will soon close its doors.

The future of the centre, which includes a swimming pool, has been thrown into doubt after Ashfield District Council announced plans to pull out of its management responsibilities to save costs.

But Hucknall Labour Party has launched a petition against the plans and organised a public demonstration this weekend.

Coun Lauren Mitchell said: “We campaigned to keep Edgewood Leisure Centre open back in 2014, and we feel as strongly about it now as we did then.”

Her Labour colleague, Coun Keir Morrison, said: “Many Hucknall children have learned to swim at Edgewood, and it is still a vital facility. We will fight tooth and nail to keep it open.”

As well as the pool, the centre comprises a sports hall and multi-purpose club room. It has operated since 1975 under a joint-use agreement between Ashfield Council and the owners of the building, Nottinghamshire County Council. The agreement expires in March 2021.

Ashfield runs the leisure facilities through a private management company, Everyone Active. But the council says the centre is small, outdated and performing poorly, and wants responsibility to be transferred to the adjoining Edgewood Primary and Nursery School.

However, the school insists it is in no position to take on the operation of the facilities, and that would mean the centre shutting down for good.

Labour’s petition can be found on Ashfield Council’s website. It needs at least 1,500 signatures to trigger a debate in the council chamber.

The demonstration is taking place on Sunday outside the main entrance of the centre, where supporters can sign the petition and pick up campaign leaflets.

Coun Mitchell added: “Our aim is to get the council to completely scrap its proposal. Closing Edgewood would not be fair on residents, particularly at a time when they are being asked to pay more council tax for fewer services.”

Coun Morrison added: “It is a further slap in the face for Hucknall. Kirkby is getting a brand new leisure centre, while Edgewood looks likely to close.”