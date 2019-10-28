Fire service issues warning to Nottinghamshire motorists about driving in flood waters

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has issue a warning to motorists to not drive through flooded roads.

The fire service say they will not come out to help vehicles stuck in flooded roads

A spokesperson for Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Fire Control said: "We are still continuing to receive calls this morning from people who have driven into flood water and got stuck.

"If you see road closed signs and/or flooded roads, please do not attempt to drive through it. We will attend for life risk only, not to recover vehicles from water."



