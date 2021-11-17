Firefighters tackling Hucknall inferno so grateful to public and food outlets for support
Firefighters from who spent hours bravely tackling the huge blaze on Wigwam Lane in Hucknall at the weekend have thanked members of the public who delivered food and drinks to firefighters on the scene that had been donated by local food outlets.
Posting on its Facebook page, Hucknall Fire Station said: “On behalf of Hucknall Fire Station and all other stations that attended the incident on Wigwam Lane on Sunday, we would like to extend our gratitude to Emma, Helen, Fay and the girls for collecting and delivering food, kindly donated by McDonald’s, Pizza Town and Ruby House Chinese.”
One of the women involved, Emma Agutters, replied with the comment ‘U are most welcome u all deserved it so much’, before tagging in two of the other women who helped deliver items, Fay Dobb and Helen Devonshire.
Other comments also praised the public for supporting the firefighters and the firefighters themselves for their bravery.
At its height, more than 70 firefighters from crews throughout Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire were tackling the blaze.
The Dispatch understands the inferno broke out at a garage or haulage business on the road and a huge black cloud of smoke could be seen for miles around.
Initially, three crews Hucknall, Stockhill and Arnold were dispatched to tackle the blaze.
These were later joined by crews from Ilkeston, Newark, Ashfield and Blidworth, along with command support from Mansfield, a water carrier from Clay Cross and welfare unit from Belper.
Later on, crews from Collingham, Tuxford and Edwinstowe were also drafted in.