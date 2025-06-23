Firefighters to the rescue for Hucknall mother duck and her ducklings

Firefighters from Stockhill had an unusual callout in Hucknall when they were needed to rescue some ducks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A mother duck and her ducklings had gor stuck in a chimney on Beauvale Road in the town and the fire service was called to help just after midday on June 20.

Firefighters used a nine-meter ladder to rescue the mother duck and her seven ducklings and all were taken to safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duck safety in Hucknall has been a topic of discussion of late after a number of ducks have been killed crossing roads in the town.

Nottinghamshire firefighter Wes had one of the Hucknall ducklings named after him after he rescued it. Photo: Nottinghamshire Fire Service

And earlier this month, Hucknall MP Michelle Welsh (Lab) annouced she had secured wildfowl warning signs for the town, following calls from local residents to protect the ducks and ducklings.

The highways team at Nottinghamshire Council has now confirmed that wildfowl signage will be delivered as part of the 2025-26 programme, with initial plans for Spring Street being expanded to also cover Torkard Way and Ashgate Road.