Firefighters to the rescue for Hucknall mother duck and her ducklings
A mother duck and her ducklings had gor stuck in a chimney on Beauvale Road in the town and the fire service was called to help just after midday on June 20.
Firefighters used a nine-meter ladder to rescue the mother duck and her seven ducklings and all were taken to safety.
Duck safety in Hucknall has been a topic of discussion of late after a number of ducks have been killed crossing roads in the town.
And earlier this month, Hucknall MP Michelle Welsh (Lab) annouced she had secured wildfowl warning signs for the town, following calls from local residents to protect the ducks and ducklings.
The highways team at Nottinghamshire Council has now confirmed that wildfowl signage will be delivered as part of the 2025-26 programme, with initial plans for Spring Street being expanded to also cover Torkard Way and Ashgate Road.
