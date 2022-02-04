Next week should have been the annual Hucknall Beer Festival at the John Godber Centre, but, due to Covid, this has been put back to July.

However, enterprising town landlords have come up with a plan and the result is the first Beer Tap Festival which starts on Thursday, February 10 and runs until Sunday, February 13.

Damien O’Connor, who runs Damo’s Bar, posted on Facebook: “It was suggested late last year by a fellow landlord to 'plug the gap' and offer those who traditionally travel to Hucknall's beer fest an opportunity to still come out, support the town and visit Hucknall's great pub scene.

The first Hucknall Beer Tap Festival takes place in the town next week

“Working in collaboration, the pubs are offering a selection of over 50 hand-pulled ales, each different to the next, to offer a wide variety of beers for all palates.

"With a high turnover of casks some venues details will be left blank and offered up as a 'guest' for you to check in, fill in the gaps and tick it off the list.”

Twelve pubs in the town are taking part – Baker & Bear, Beer Shack, Byron’s Rest, Damo’s, The Green Dragon, H2O, The Half Moon, Hideout, The Pilgrim Oak, The Plough & Harrow, The Red Lion and The Station Hotel.

As well as ales, some pubs will also be serving real ciders too – visit the Hucknall Beer Festival Facebook page for details of how many ales are at which pub.