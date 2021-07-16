Five tips to keep your home cool during hot weather this weekend

Overheating can be associated with health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups such as the elderly, so it is crucial to keep your home cool, ventilated and healthy.

NHBC, the warranty and insurance provider for new build homes, offers the following five tips to keep you and your home cool during spells of outdoor high temperatures:

Keep curtains drawn during the day – direct sunlight through windows and glazed doors can create a greenhouse effect in your home. External shading to diffuse direct sunlight with a strategically-placed awning or gazebo may also help to keep rooms cooler. Where possible, cross-ventilation of fresh air is the best way to keep internal temperatures low. Make sure that windows are open on opposite sides of your home to assist the circulation of air throughout all rooms. A fan on a low setting can keep a light breeze blowing across rooms, especially if it is placed on the windowsill to draw in and circulate external fresh air. Turn off unnecessary appliances - avoid adding to internal temperatures by and not using the standby function. Where possible, keep the use of laundry and cooking appliances to early mornings and late evenings when it is cooler. Keep your body temperature low while indoors by wearing light clothing in breathable fabrics such as linen and cotton. Sipping water frequently and the use of a water mist spray or cool wet cloth on the skin can help to make you feel more comfortable.

A fan on a low setting can keep a light breeze blowing across rooms.

Giles Willson, NHBC’s standards and policy manager, said: “When the temperature indoors increases sharply, we are often unaware of the dangers or the precautions we should be taking. Occupants should consider the best way to reduce indoor temperatures and watch out for signs of overheating in themselves, family and friends.

“The potential health issues associated with too much time in the sun often get the most headlines, but indoor overheating can also be a concern. The effects of exposure to heat can be mild, but symptoms have the potential to develop quickly if left untreated – so it is very important that everyone takes the necessary precautions to keep cool.”

For more information if you are a new homeowner, visit https://www.nhbc.co.uk/homeowners

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.