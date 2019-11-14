Floods: Check updated list of Nottinghamshire road closures before your commute

As rain continues to batter the county, here is an updated list of road closures in Nottinghamshire.
The information has been provided by Nottinghamshire County Council.
Gordon Road, West Bridgford
Main Street, Normanton-on-Soar
Main Road, Hockerton
Chapel Lane Farndon
Grove Lane, Retford
Old London Road, West Drayton
Shireoaks Road, Shireoaks
Blackstope Lane, Retford
Appleton Gate, Newark (please note that this closure is not flooding related).
We've received reports (though not from Nottinghamshire County Council) that Mill Lane in Kirkby has been flooded and should be avoided.
