Joe Worrall: Hucknall lad and Nottingham Forest captain on the #Sleep1000 campaign for Ukraine
Nottingham Forest skipper Joe Worrall has talked about why he is backing the Hucknall #Sleep1000 campaign for Ukrainian refugees.
Monday, 14th March 2022, 9:22 am
Worrall, who hails from Hucknall, was speaking to Forest TV and talked about the campaign being run by his friend Ben Marshall to send sleeping bags and thermal blankets and other essential items, to refugees who have fled to Krakow in Poland.
Worrall said the support the appeal had already received had been ‘amazing’ but also urged people to keep doing their bit to help the people of Ukraine.
Read More
Read MoreHucknall #Sleep1000 appeal backed by Nottingham Forest star Joe Worrall wants sl...