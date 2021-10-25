Former Hucknall boy Jack is a published author aged just 10

Jack Heywood, has just published Authors Uncovered, a guide for children and adults alike to the backgrounds to popular writers like JK Rowling Roald Dahl and Julia Donaldson.

David Hallam-Jones, Jack’s granddad, said: “Many children know the stories these authors wrote and love the books but they know very little about the authors, so Jack decided to do something about that to help them with his book."

The project came about during the summer holidays when everything was in lockdown.

Ten-year-old Jack Heywood has just published his first book

David continued: “Jack’s mum is a primary school teacher and she asked him what he was going to do to help his English learning and that’s where the idea came from.

"I listen to children reading in his primary school and I realised the children didn’t know about the authors.

"Jack sat down and did some research with help from his mum and me, although I couldn’t be with him in person because of lockdown, and it was shaping up very nicely and we suggested putting it all together in a book.

"We approached a self-publishing company in York and they agreed to help him put it together and publish the book.

"We’re very proud of him and he’s learnt a lot about this because he’s had to contact and speak to some of the authors he’s written about to check his facts about them and get pictures.