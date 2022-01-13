Foster carers needed in Hucknall and Bulwell as England gears up for nationwide career change

The UK is currently undergoing a substantial career assessment following the coronavirus pandemic, in what many economists are calling ‘The Great Resignation’.

A recent report has found 60 per cent of people intend to make changes to their career as a result of the pandemic and a quarter of respondents plan to move jobs within three to six months.

And Five Rivers Child Care, which operates across Nottinghamshire, is encouraging people to consider a career in fostering.

Five Rovers Child Care is encouraging more people from Hucknall and Bulwell to take up fostering as a career

The number of children needing foster care in the UK has risen by 36 per cent in the last year.

And with more children and young people in need of a loving and safe home, fostering can provide the job stability and flexibility, which people are valuing more, post-pandemic.

Five Rivers Child Care is looking for individuals, couples and families from all backgrounds across Nottinghamshire who may be interested in foster care.

There are a number of fostering roles available, including, short-term, long-term, specialist and emergency, that vary in terms of length of commitment.

Martin Leitch, head of fostering operations at Five Rivers Child Care, said: “The pandemic has changed how people want to live their lives and has reminded us that life is too short to not do something you love.

"And with more people inspired by the pandemic, there is a renewed sense of life to help others and to be in a job that feels rewarding.

“We currently have a network of incredible foster carers across Nottingham, but we’re looking for more people who have the potential to become great foster carers to support the rising number of children and young people taken into care.

“We’d like to encourage caring individuals, who may be revaluating their career situation because of the coronavirus pandemic, to consider a rewarding career in fostering.

“Fostering offers flexible working, a competitive fostering allowance and the comfort of working from home.

"There is no need for previous experience, and you may find that you have transferable skills from current or past employment that will be invaluable to you as a foster carer.

"We offer 24/7 support from qualified and experienced staff and a wide range of specialist training.

“We’re keen to hear from people who are nurturing, compassionate and enjoy supporting others, as well as anyone who has questions about fostering and the variety of roles available.”

People from all backgrounds and communities can be considered to become foster carers but they must be over 21 years of age.

This includes single people, co-habiting couples, LGBTQ+ couples and people living in rented accommodation.

You will need a spare room for each foster child.

You can find out more about fostering with Five Rivers Child Care by attending a virtual event – the next two scheduled events will take place over Zoom on January 19 at 7pm and January 26 at 11am

Click here to book a place.