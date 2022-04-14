Free bacon cobs for all at Hucknall church this Easter Sunday
A Hucknall church is offering anyone and everyone a free bacon cob this Easter Sunday.
All you have to do is turn up at West Hucknall Baptist Church on Ruffs Drive this Sunday (April 16) between 8.30am and 10.30am and collect yourself a breakfast treat.
Ben Marshall, one of the organisers of the event, said: “It’s Easter Sunday and we always have a big English breakfast for congregation members, that’s a tradition dating back decades.
"But this year we thought it would be great to give everyone a free bacon cob and all people have to do is drive up to the car park entrance on the morning and get one, like a drive-thru really.
"Anyone who is in or around west Hucknall can come and get their breakfast, there’s no strings attached, just come along and enjoy a free bacon cob.
"It’s just our way of showing the community that we’re there and helping people get their Easter Sunday off to a good start.”