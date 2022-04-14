Free bacon cobs for all at Hucknall church this Easter Sunday

A Hucknall church is offering anyone and everyone a free bacon cob this Easter Sunday.

By John Smith
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 12:06 pm

All you have to do is turn up at West Hucknall Baptist Church on Ruffs Drive this Sunday (April 16) between 8.30am and 10.30am and collect yourself a breakfast treat.

Ben Marshall, one of the organisers of the event, said: “It’s Easter Sunday and we always have a big English breakfast for congregation members, that’s a tradition dating back decades.

"But this year we thought it would be great to give everyone a free bacon cob and all people have to do is drive up to the car park entrance on the morning and get one, like a drive-thru really.

Grab yourself a free bacon cob from West Hucknall Baptist Church on Easter Sunday morning. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

"Anyone who is in or around west Hucknall can come and get their breakfast, there’s no strings attached, just come along and enjoy a free bacon cob.

"It’s just our way of showing the community that we’re there and helping people get their Easter Sunday off to a good start.”

