All you have to do is turn up at West Hucknall Baptist Church on Ruffs Drive this Sunday (April 16) between 8.30am and 10.30am and collect yourself a breakfast treat.

Ben Marshall, one of the organisers of the event, said: “It’s Easter Sunday and we always have a big English breakfast for congregation members, that’s a tradition dating back decades.

"But this year we thought it would be great to give everyone a free bacon cob and all people have to do is drive up to the car park entrance on the morning and get one, like a drive-thru really.

Grab yourself a free bacon cob from West Hucknall Baptist Church on Easter Sunday morning. Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

"Anyone who is in or around west Hucknall can come and get their breakfast, there’s no strings attached, just come along and enjoy a free bacon cob.