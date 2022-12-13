Leader of Nottingham City Council, Coun David Mellen, invites Nottingham’s citizens to join him for A Celebration of Christmas from 12.30pm. It is an opportunity to gather with others to enjoy a festive celebration and join together in song.

Carlton Male Voice Choir will be performing their Christmas repertoire of well-known festive songs and carols.

The celebration will include seasonal readings and the opportunity for everyone to join in some classic carols.

A free Christmas concert is to take place at the Arboretum bandstand in Nottingham on Sunday, December 18.

The celebration is expected to end at around 1.45pm. There will be hot drinks and mince pies on sale after the event.

Coun Mellen said: “I look forward to welcoming people in Nottingham to our Celebration of Christmas event – it promises to be a wonderful, festive occasion.

“I’m especially pleased that we can host this event at the Arboretum. This is the first Christmas since Covid that we are able to properly join together in person to enjoy a programme of music, carols and special readings. I’ve missed the opportunity to celebrate with others so I hope as many people as possible will come along to help us make up for lost time."

