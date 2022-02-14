Hucknall half term petting zoo for children cancelled at 11th hour due to weather forecast
A free petting zoo scheduled for Hucknall for the half-term school holidays has been cancelled at the 11th hour due to a forecast of high winds.
The free event, on Hucknall Market Place, was due to be staged tomorrow (Tuesday February 15, 9.30 am to 3pm) – and was organised by Ashfield District Council’s as part of its ‘feel good families’ initiative.
But the council has confirmed the postponement – along with identical attractions for Sutton and Kirkby.
On it’s Facebook page, a spokesman said: “With winds of up to 50 mph forecast, to ensure the safety of residents, staff and animal welfare we have had to make this difficult decision.
“We know you will be as disappointed as we are and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.
“The events will be rearranged for the Easter holidays and we'll share the new dates will you in the next few weeks.”