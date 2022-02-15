Hucknall half-term petting zoo for children cancelled due to weather forecast
A free half-term petting zoo scheduled for Hucknall today (Tuesday) has been cancelled at the 11th hour due to a forecast of high winds.
The free event, on Hucknall Market Place, was due to be staged between 9.30am and 3pm and was organised by Ashfield District Council’s as part of its ‘feel good families’ initiative.
But the council confirmed the postponement yesterday (Monday)– along with identical attractions for Sutton and Kirkby.
On it’s Facebook page, a spokesman said: “With winds of up to 50 mph forecast, to ensure the safety of residents, staff and animal welfare we have had to make this difficult decision.
“We know you will be as disappointed as we are and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.
“The events will be rearranged for the Easter holidays and we'll share the new dates will you in the next few weeks.”