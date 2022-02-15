The free event, on Hucknall Market Place, was due to be staged between 9.30am and 3pm and was organised by Ashfield District Council’s as part of its ‘feel good families’ initiative.

But the council confirmed the postponement yesterday (Monday)– along with identical attractions for Sutton and Kirkby.

On it’s Facebook page, a spokesman said: “With winds of up to 50 mph forecast, to ensure the safety of residents, staff and animal welfare we have had to make this difficult decision.

Alpacas were due to be among the animals at the event

“We know you will be as disappointed as we are and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.