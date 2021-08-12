Free outdoor cinema screenings are taking place throughout September

The popular events are back following the success of the first outdoor cinemas in 2019.

This year the screenings will take place across the first two weekends in September in Kirkby, Hucknall, Selston and Sutton.

Each location will be showing two blockbuster films as voted for by residents; a family friendly film from 2.30pm and an evening showing from 6.30pm.

The cinema events are on Saturday, September 4, at Kirkby Plaza, showing Trolls: World Tour and Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!, Sunday, September 5, at Titchfield Park, Hucknall, showing Raya & The Last Dragon and Rocketman, Saturday, September 11, at Selston Country Park showing Tom & Jerry: The Movie and Grease and Sunday, September 12, at Sutton Lawn, showing The Lion King and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council, said: “The outdoor cinema screening events will be a real celebration for Ashfield, a chance for us all to come together and enjoy time with friends and family.

"We know how much residents loved the outdoor cinema events when we first introduced them in 2019, and if it wasn’t for the pandemic, we would have held them again last year.