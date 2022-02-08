Free school meal vouchers to double in value during February half-term

More than 25,000 eligible youngsters across the county will receive 125,000 meal vouchers as part of the county council’s ongoing commitment to helping low-income households.

The scheme is funded through the Household Support Fund (HSF), which was launched in November, and up to £2.3 million has already been allocated to provide vouchers to vulnerable children during school holidays until the end of March.

Vouchers given out to those families who are eligible have been doubled in value to £30-per-week, which will include £15 to be used for food for the child and an additional £15 to help families meet winter cost-of-living increases such as heating costs.

Vouchers given out to those Nottinghamshire families who are eligible have been doubled in value to £30-per-week.

Parents in Nottinghamshire can find out if their child is eligible for free school meals here www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/freeschoolmeals, with the vouchers distributed to youngsters by their schools.

Coun Tracey Taylor, chairman of the children and young people’s committee, said the council is committed to helping youngsters from families who are struggling with cost-of-living pressures.

“I am pleased that children in Nottinghamshire will once again receive help at a time when many families continue to be confronted by financial challenges and, I hope, this will be one less thing for them to worry about.

“I’m also delighted we’ve been able to increase the value of the vouchers which will be distributed during the forthcoming school holiday.

“Once more, despite our own budget pressures, this reaffirms our commitment of providing help and support to hundreds of families across Nottinghamshire when they need it most, which is good news and means many youngsters will not go hungry this half-term.”

Coun John Cottee, chairman of the communities committee which oversees the HSF, said he was pleased funding had been set aside to help families in Nottinghamshire.

He added: “The pandemic has led to some families struggling financially and, therefore, I am really pleased money from the Household Support Fund will once again help to support vulnerable children who might otherwise run the risk of missing out on receiving the food they need.

“It goes without saying that we remain committed to supporting children and families in Nottinghamshire at this time.”

For further information, parents or carers are urged to contact their school directly.

For more stories from our website click here

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.