The Robin Hood Operator’s Group has donated 20 free travel passes to sight loss charity Guide Dogs, whose local team is based in Phoenix Business Park near Bulwell.

Guide Dog trainers from the team will be able to use the passes across the city and surrounding areas, to help familiarise the dogs they are training with different modes of public transport such as buses and trams.

Tracey Leigh, canine assisted services manager for Guide Dogs in Nottingham, said: “We’re extremely grateful to the Robin Hood Operator’s Group for providing free travel cards.

Trainee guide dogs and their trainers have been given free travel passes

“Learning to travel on public transport calmly and confidently is an important part of any guide dog’s training.

“Having these travel cards means our trainers can carry out vital training exercises with our dogs on different modes of transport in the city, whilst avoiding extra cost to our organisation.”

A spokesperson for the Robin Hood Network said: “We are delighted to continue our support of the charity Guide Dogs.

“Public transport plays a major role in enabling residents and visitors to get around quickly and safely, but through the fantastic work that the charity does to train guide dogs, we can be sure that our services can be used by everyone.”