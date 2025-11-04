Take a look at our archives of Remembrance Day past.placeholder image
From the Archives: Hucknall's unbroken faith with the fallen

By Tracy Smith
Published 4th Nov 2025, 13:02 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2025, 13:02 GMT
In a world too quick to forget, the folk of Hucknall and Bulwell have consistently held true to a solemn promise made generations ago.

The pages of history open to reveal a poignant, timeless tableau: the crisp November air of years past, often still and cold, broken only by the mournful chime of parish bells and the respectful silence that fell across the towns.

This collection is a visual testament to Hucknall and Bulwell's unbroken act of remembrance, a timeless act of gratitude etched into the very heart of their shared history.

2006: Remembrance Day service at Titchfield Park in Hucknall.

1. Brass Band at Titchfield Park

2006: Remembrance Day service at Titchfield Park in Hucknall. Photo: National World

2006: Remembrance Day service at Titchfield park in Hucknall with then town MP Paddy Tipping and other dignitaries with their poppy wreaths.

2. Dignitaries Pay Their Respects

2006: Remembrance Day service at Titchfield park in Hucknall with then town MP Paddy Tipping and other dignitaries with their poppy wreaths. Photo: National World

2007: Pupils of Hempshill Hall School with their RBL Poppy Appeal trophy. From the left are James Palmer, Liberty Sharp, Ethan Grainger and Blain Lyndon.

3. Hempshill Hall School

2007: Pupils of Hempshill Hall School with their RBL Poppy Appeal trophy. From the left are James Palmer, Liberty Sharp, Ethan Grainger and Blain Lyndon. Photo: National World

2009: Veteran Frank Fells, front, reads out the homage of Remembrance for Armistice Day on Hucknall Market place.

4. Hucknall Market place

2009: Veteran Frank Fells, front, reads out the homage of Remembrance for Armistice Day on Hucknall Market place. Photo: National World

