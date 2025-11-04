From the Archives: Hucknall's unbroken faith with the fallen

The pages of history open to reveal a poignant, timeless tableau: the crisp November air of years past, often still and cold, broken only by the mournful chime of parish bells and the respectful silence that fell across the towns.
This collection is a visual testament to Hucknall and Bulwell's unbroken act of remembrance, a timeless act of gratitude etched into the very heart of their shared history.
1. Brass Band at Titchfield Park
2006: Remembrance Day service at Titchfield Park in Hucknall. Photo: National World
2. Dignitaries Pay Their Respects
2006: Remembrance Day service at Titchfield park in Hucknall with then town MP Paddy Tipping and other dignitaries with their poppy wreaths. Photo: National World
3. Hempshill Hall School
2007: Pupils of Hempshill Hall School with their RBL Poppy Appeal trophy. From the left are James Palmer, Liberty Sharp, Ethan Grainger and Blain Lyndon. Photo: National World
4. Hucknall Market place
2009: Veteran Frank Fells, front, reads out the homage of Remembrance for Armistice Day on Hucknall Market place. Photo: National World