Frontline staff at Dispatch district care home to get five per cent pay rise

All hourly-paid staff at the home will see their salaries increase by five per cent, on of the two per cent pay rise earlier this year.

The pay rise is part of a £1.5 million investment in staff by the home’s owners, residential and dementia care provider, Ideal Carehomes, as a thank you to workers for their continued dedication.

Joanne Fletcher, a laundry assistant at Fairway View, said, “The last 18 months have been difficult to say the least but I have always felt supported and valued.

Staff at Fairview Way care home will receive a pay rise

"Working in the care sector is a vocation and we don’t do it for money, but to know that you are appreciated by your employer means a lot.”

Stacey Linn, said, Ideal Carehomes managing director, said: “I am so proud of the whole Ideal Carehomes team.

"They put themselves on the frontline throughout the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and were full of courage and commitment at a time when we all knew very little about the virus.

"Our pay rates were already higher than average but this five per cent extra is a thank you for everything our dedicated and highly skilled teams have done and continue to do.

"We are a people business and our people are at the core of everything we do.

"It is our job to ensure that they are rewarded for their dedication and commitment via employee recognition and pay but also by supporting them through the tough times.