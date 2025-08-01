4 . Warsop paddling pool

A rare photo of the pool in its heyday. If you look toward the wooded area next to The Carrs park, you can still see the outline of the old blue paddling pool, with parts of its structure visible above the ground. This once-popular outdoor pool, now mostly covered by soil and leaves, has reverted to nature among the trees since its closure in the late 20th century due to alleged health and safety concerns. According to research shared by the late Vik Filep, construction work on the pool began in 1953 and was completed in the summer of 1955. Photo: Dale Norris