Fund tops £27,000 for former Bulwell Academy caretaker who was victim of Nottingham stabbings

Ian Coates, aged 65, a former caretaker at Bulwell Academy, was stabbed to death on Magdala Road in the early hours of Tuesday, June 13.

Also killed were 19-year-old first-year Nottingham University students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar.

Three other people were ploughed into at a bus-stop by a van that was stolen from Mr Coates in the series of horrific incidents.

Much-loved Ian Coates was one of the victims of the horror attacks. Photo: Miro Photography

They have been named as Wayne Birkett, Marcin Gawronski and Sharon Miller. All three remain in hospital

In memory of father and grandfather Mr Coates, friends at the fishing club he was a much-loved member of, Lake Snakes Angling Club, based at Bulwell’s Top House pub, have set up a Gofundme initiative.

The aim was to collect £10,000 to pay for funeral costs and a memorial.

But already more than 1,600 donations have been made, including from Nottingham Forest stars Ryan Yates and Steve Cook – Mr Coates was a huge Reds fan.

On the page, organiser Steven Kirk says: “Ian was one of the kindest hearted gentleman I have ever met and would do anything for anyone.

“He is going to be deeply missed by all that knew him. I am proud to have fished alongside him with other club.”

To make a donation, visit gofundme.com/f/ian-coates-memorial-fund

The killings of Mr Coates and the students, who were found on Ilkeston Road, have rocked Nottinghamshire.

But in the aftermath, the families of the murdered trio, united in grief, have shown incredible resolve, while Coun David Mellen, Nottingham Council leader, has called on people to remember their words and show love not hate to each other.

