Funding announced for vital repairs to ‘crumbling schools and hospitals’ in Nottinghamshire

More than £194 million for vital repairs to ‘crumbling schools and hospitals’ in the Midlands has been announced by the government.

This included more than £80 million going towards 130 schools to fix broken roofs and remove asbestos.

More than £113 million is being allocated to 75 NHS sites, including hospitals, mental health units, and ambulance stations, which are experiencing long-term issues such as leaky pipes, poor ventilation, and electrical problems.

The money aims to restore pride in classrooms and help prevent thousands of cancelled operations and appointments.

Kings Mill Hospital, run by Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust, will receive £865,000 for improvements to plant equipment

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, responsible for providing care for people with intellectual disabilities and mental health problems, along with community health, forensic and offender healthcare services, will receive £2,595,000 from the Government.

This money will go towards Rampton Hospital, The Wells Road Centre, Thorneywood Mount, Wathwood Hospital, and Arnold Lodge Hospital for fire safety works and improvements to water, ventilation, energy and electrical systems.

A spokesperson from the Trust said: “We took the opportunity to bid for this funding to help address some of the highest-risk areas across our estate.

“The work will focus on essential improvements to critical infrastructure, which will support a safer, more sustainable environment for patients, service users and staff.

They say the investment will “significantly reduce” the trust’s maintenance backlog in targeted buildings and ensure buildings remain “fit for purpose”.

The Queen’s Medical Centre, run by Nottingham University Hospitals Trust (NUH), will get £12,663,000 to improve water, heating, electrical and gas systems, internal building fabric and fixtures and plant equipment.

Fire safety works, structural works and a lift upgrade or replacement are also expected.

But an NUH facilities official says the money will only address a “small proportion” of QMC’s maintenance backlog and “will not mitigate” the delay in funding for Tomorrow’s NUH.

Tomorrow’s NUH is a scheme aimed at greatly expanding and modernising facilities across both QMC and Nottingham City Hospital.

The project is part of the Government’s New Hospital Programme (NHP), which is investing in buildings and equipment across the NHS to revitalise healthcare.

But in January 2025, Wes Streeting, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, said construction would be delayed until at least 2037 – and possibly as late as 2039 – following a review.

John A’Court, Deputy Director of Estates and Facilities, said: “NUH continues to have the fourth largest maintenance backlog in the NHS at £ 439 million, which is also the largest outside of London.”

He said the money was “very welcome” and will enable the trust to address the most vulnerable areas of the hospital estates, mainly physical infrastructure.

He continued: “However, it is worth noting that although this funding is greatly needed, this only addresses a small proportion of our overall backlog maintenance and will not mitigate the significant delay to the funding of Tomorrow’s NUH.”