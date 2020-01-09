Funeral fundraiser for 'bubbly' girl who died after being hit by an ambulance in Notts

Thousands of pounds have been raised for the funeral of a 10-year-old girl, who was hit by an ambulance in Bulwell.

Shaniqua Loftman-Smith died in hospital on December 30, after being hit by an ambulance on December 22.

Shaniqua Loftman-Smith

The ambulance was responding to a call in Low Wood Road, Bulwell.

Her aunt, Charmaine Smith, set up the Gofundme page so that her sister, Shaniqua’s mum, didn’t have to worry about anything she needed for her daughter’s send off.

Paying tribute to her niece, Charmaine said: “Shaniqua was a loud, bubbly, kind, caring young girl who loved to be with friends and family, and she loved to make people laugh.

“Shaniqua was always dancing and singing and joking around, and enjoyed going to the after school clubs.

“Shaniqua has a younger brother who she adored and was very proud of.

“My family will never be the same without Shaniqua. She played a big part in many peoples lives, and will be sadly missed.

“I set up the fundraising page so that my sister doesn't have to worry about anything she needs for her daughter's send off.”

The page, which was set up six days ago, has already raised £5,640 of the £6,000 target.

The tragic accident has rocked the community, with over 300 people donating to the fund.

One donor wrote: “We do not know your family but this has truly touched our hearts and our thoughts are with you all.”

Another said: “Shaniqua will be greatly missed and never ever forgotten. RIP beautiful princess.”

Following Shaniqua's death, East Midlands Ambulance Service's chief executive Richard Henderson said: "I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the patient’s family at this very difficult time, and my thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident."

Nottinghamshire Police's serious collision investigation unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A spokesman added: "Anyone who witnessed the collision, has any information or dashcam footage is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 650 of December 22."

You can donate to the page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-send-of-my-niece-deserves?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_gfm+the-send-of-my-niece-deserves