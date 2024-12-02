Furious Hucknall residents demand action to ease gridlock hell on their roads

Residents of Hucknall roads being affected by roadworks and road closures on neighbouring routes say the negative impact on their lives is ‘unacceptable’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents of Barbara Square and Ward Avenue say their lives have been traffic hell since Nottinghamshire Council closed Wighay Road at the start of November to install a Toucan crossing and widen the adjacent footway as part of the new Byron Park development on Top Wighay Farm.

The result of this has been a massive increase in vehicles using Barbara Square and Ward Avenue and residents say this has led to constant traffic from 5am until late afternoon every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rush hour and school drop-off and pick-up times are described as ‘chaos’ with cars queuing around the estate.

Residents says traffic on Barbara Square and Ward Avenue has been a nightmare during the Wighay Road closure period. Photo: Submitted

Residents say they are unable to park, potholes are being created and parked vehicles have been damaged in some cases.

However, the biggest bugbear for many is that a large number of drivers are simply ignoring the ‘road closed’ signs and driving down roads they shouldn’t be.

And the residents say their complaints to the authorities are falling on deaf ears.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Evans, one of the affected residents said: “The council said it is the police's responsibility and the police said it's not a criminal offence and it is a matter for the highways authority.

"The traffic is just ridiculous it took me 25 minutes to get from the bottom of Ward Avenue to my house at the bottom of the hill on Barbara Square.

"We're all fed up of the sheer amount of vehicles coming through.

"Worst of all it's not due to end until the middle of December at the earliest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The signs are not helpful, nor a diversion to other road users.

"We all would like the traffic diverted away from our estate but without support from the council or Wighay Road being open at peak times I don't see how this can be policed.”

Your Dispatch has contacted the council for comment.