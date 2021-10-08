In response to the insurance issues raised by the Royal British Legion, Coun John Wilmott, councillor for Hucknall North, has asked Nottinghamshire County Council to take over the parade for next year and work with the local Royal British Legion to bring back the parade.

He said: “As the county council are responsible for our highways it seems common sense for them to take it over and work with the police, Ashfield District Council, the Royal British Legion and other interested parties to deliver a parade that is a major part of Hucknall’s calendar.

"There is no argument between your Ashfield Independent councillors, Ashfield District Council and the local British Legion in Hucknall.

A previous Remembrance Day parade in Hucknall

“The Hucknall Royal British Legion are the organisers of the event but our events’ team at the council are assisting as ever.

"The council’s external auditors have stated categorically that the council cannot be responsible for insurance liabilities for events they don’t organise.”

Major Michael Howard, secretary of Hucknall Royal British Legion (RBL), which organises the tribute, said: “I agree with Coun John Wilmott the there is no argument between Ashfield councillors, Ashfield District Council and the Hucknall British Legion.

"Over the years we have worked together to bring a full Remembrance Parade to Hucknall.

"The issue is the British Legion are just not allowed to organise Remembrance Parades that require road closures.

"I am pleased that Coun Wilmott has confirmed that in response to the insurance issues he has asked Nottinghamshire County Council to take over the parade for next year and work with us at the Legion.​​​​​​​”

A full Remembrance service will still be held at Titchfield Park on Sunday, November 14 at 10.50am with a short parade within the park, including a band, from the top car park near the cafe to the cenotaph.